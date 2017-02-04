'Rings' takes top spot at Friday box office, with 'Split' a close second

Movie theaters might be expecting a slow Super Bowl weekend, but Paramount was seeing ring bling at the box Saturday morning.

The studio’s horror reboot “Rings” took the top spot at the box office on Friday, grossing $5.6 million. The franchise, about a video that kills people who watch it, has been absent from theaters for 15 years — since 2002’s “The Ring” and 2005’s “The Ring Two,” where were remakes of a 1998 Japanese thriller. The $25-million film, which was directed by newcomer F. Javier Gutiérrez, is expected to bring in about $13 million this weekend.

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split,” which has led the box office for two consecutive weeks, trailed closely behind “Rings,” pulling in $4.8 million on Friday. The film, starring James McAvoy as a kidnapper with multiple personalities, is a solid career comeback for the writer-director, known for “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs.” It will likely top the box office for the weekend, with an estimated $14.5 million.

Meanwhile, the weekend’s other wide release, “The Space Between Us,” lagged on Friday, coming in sixth at the box office. STX Entertainment’s romantic sci-fi pic, starring Gary Oldman, took in just $1.4 million on Friday. .

Rounding out the top five for Friday were “Hidden Figures,” with about $3.1 million; “A Dog’s Purpose,” now in its second week, with $2.8 million; and “La La Land,” with $2.3 million. Oscar hopefuls “Hidden Figures” and “La La Land” are in their seventh and ninth weeks, respectively, but continue to fill seats.

