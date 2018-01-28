Three fresh accusations of sexual misconduct leveled at Jeremy Piven

The number of women accusing actor Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct rose to eight Saturday as three more women came forward to recount incidents of aggressive and threatening behavior by the "Entourage" star.
The new allegations, reported by BuzzFeed News, come two months after a previous story revealed the accusations of a woman who said that Piven groped her in 2009 on the set of "Entourage."
Piven has vehemently denied all claims against him, even going so far as to submit himself to a polygraph test, the negative results of which he shared with the news media.
"These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false," Piven wrote in a statement in response to the BuzzFeed story. "As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped."
In that story, a woman recalls Piven pinning her down in a trailer on the set of the film "Lucas" in 1985; another says he pushed her up against the wall of a hotel room in Montreal in 1994; and the third says he exposed himself and acted extremely aggressively when she was an extra on the set of the sitcom "Ellen" in 1996.
Piven's lawyers called the women's stories "works of fiction" and threatened BuzzFeed with legal action. The women, however, say they felt compelled to speak out after news of Piven's previous denials, and that they simply want Piven to be held accountable for his actions.
ALSO: