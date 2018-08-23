How Christopher Nolan used architecture to alienating effect in 'The Dark Knight'

There is Heath Ledger’s deft performance as the Joker, in which he took a role that could have been all cartoon, and turned it into something more unhinged. And there were the ways in which the film’s mortal plotlines seemed to seep into real life — namely, Ledger’s death from an accidental overdose before “The Dark Knight” made it to the big screen. (He was awarded a posthumous Academy Award for his work.)