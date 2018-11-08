Datebook: Carmina Escobar's experimental vocals, art inspired by the Huntington, a groundbreaking painter

Justin Brice Guariglia, “Earth Works: Mapping the Anthropocene,” at the Fisher Museum of Art and, “Earth Works,” at the Natural History Museum. In large-scale works that combine photography and layers of paint, Guariglia tracks the ways in which humans are affecting the planet — the age known as the anthropocene. The artist flew with NASA to survey melting glaciers in Greenland, and some of the works in the show cover the state of our precarious ice caps. But Guariglia also looks at the ways in which humans have shaped the surface of the planet in other ways, such as mining and agriculture. The show is spread across two institutions: the Fisher Museum of Art at USC and the Natural History Museum, which lies right across the street. Through Dec. 8. Fisher Museum of Art, 823 W. Exposition Blvd., University Park, fisher.usc.edu and nhm.org.