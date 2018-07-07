Essential Arts & Culture: L.A.'s Barak Ballet goes on tour, LACMA's grand plan and a 97-year-old art star

Painter Luchita Hurtado, age 97, is one of the breakout stars of the Hammer Museum’s “Made in L.A.” biennial. The Venezuela-born artist, who produces surreal forms that employ pattern and the body, has been pals with artists such as Rufino Tamayo and Isamu Noguchi but has shown her own work infrequently. Recent exhibitions have helped raise her profile, and incredibly, the near-centenarian is still drawing and painting. As she tells me: “There is still life in this old horse.” Los Angeles Times