Essential Arts & Culture: Special Thanksgiving edition, starring Donna Summer, William Kentridge and tattoos

The season of mashed potatoes and gluten-free vegan nut loaf is upon us! I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with a special advance edition of everything that’s hot and juicy in arts and culture:

NOT SO HOT STUFF?

Theater critic Charles McNulty, a devoted fan of disco siren Donna Summer, was looking forward to “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” now playing at the La Jolla Playhouse. Unfortunately, he says the musical’s narrative is thin. “Summer had a hand in writing her biggest hits and was always looking to challenge herself creatively as both a singer and a painter of some ambition,” he writes. “But ‘Summer’ has less depth than a profile in People magazine.” Los Angeles Times

Kevin Berne Ariana DeBose as Donna Summer in her disco phase in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical." Ariana DeBose as Donna Summer in her disco phase in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical." (Kevin Berne)

ABOUT TIME

South African artist William Kentridge’s “Refuse the Hour” began life as a work of performance at Documenta — a work that explored Western notions of time in a German railway station — before becoming a full-fledged chamber opera. Its final performances were held at UCLA’s Royce Hall over the weekend. It was a work, writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed, that transforms time into “more of an idea than the heartbeat of the physical world.” Los Angeles Times

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times Dancer Dada Masilo, left, and William Kentridge in "Refuse the Hour." Dancer Dada Masilo, left, and William Kentridge in "Refuse the Hour." (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Speaking of time, Swed checked out “Noon to Midnight,” the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 12-hour new music extravaganza — which included pop-up shows and a beer garden. Los Angeles Times

SEASON OF THE BAROQUE

French harpsichordist and early-music specialist Emmauel Haïm conducted the L.A. Phil in a program that featured Purcell, Bach and Pergolesi — and reports Swed, she made the centuries-old music “sound newly born.” He writes: “Haïm’s great contribution to Baroque music is to go beyond the scholarly (boys) school and conduct her way.” Los Angeles Times

Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times Emmanuelle Haïm, conducting the L.A. Phil in 2015. Emmanuelle Haïm, conducting the L.A. Phil in 2015. (Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

A PLACE FOR CALIFORNIA ART

Times art critic Christopher Knight recently brought news of the planned Museum and Institute of California Art at UC Irvine, which will be established with the collection of the late O.C. developer Gerald E. Buck. Now Knight offers some advice to the keepers of this new institution. One, remove the gaudy frames favored by Buck from the works. (“It smacks of nouveau riche insecurity.”) Two, scrap the search for an international architect and turn to the bounty of thoughtful SoCal designers. Los Angeles Times

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Joan Brown's "People and Eye Trees in the Park in Madrid," 1961, left, and Elmer Bischoff's "Late Afternoon," 1953. Joan Brown's "People and Eye Trees in the Park in Madrid," 1961, left, and Elmer Bischoff's "Late Afternoon," 1953. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

TATTOO HISTORY

L.A.’s Natural History Museum looks at the 5,000-year history of tattooing in an exhibition that includes photography, artifacts and multimedia installations. It also features actual tattooing. Times culture reporter Deborah Vankin sat down for a chat with Freddy Negrete, a pioneer in black-and-gray tattoo styles, and the man who popularized the phrase “Smile Now, Cry Later.” Negrete is operating a full-blown tattoo parlor at the museum. He tells her: “Tattooing, it identified you with a certain group, it said something about who you were.” Los Angeles Times

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Chicano tattoo pioneer Freddy Negrete is operating a tattoo parlor at the Natural History Museum. Chicano tattoo pioneer Freddy Negrete is operating a tattoo parlor at the Natural History Museum. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

AROUND THE GALLERIES

Times contributing reviewers Leah Ollman and Sharon Mizota have been hitting the galleries hard. A sampling of shows to check out in the coming weeks:

Guadalajara artist Eduardo Sarabia’s “Drifting on a Dream” at the Mistake Room, reports Mizota, is “a cheeky paean to desire and its discontents,” riffing on popular saints, lost gold and traditional Mexican pottery. Los Angeles Times

Nicolas Orozco-Valdivia "Eduardo Sarabia: Drifting on a Dream" at the Mistake Room. "Eduardo Sarabia: Drifting on a Dream" at the Mistake Room. (Nicolas Orozco-Valdivia)

Ollman points us to a show at the Craft in America Center that takes hard ceramic and imbues it with movement. Gerardo Monterrubio’s visceral forms are covered in vignettes of “violence, sex, death, faith, ritual” that jumble “the mythic and the every day.” Los Angeles Times

In the meantime, a show by Merwin Belin at the gallery As Is L.A. looks at “journalism’s power to shape discourse,” reports Mizota. That has meant collaging newspaper front pages in poignant and personal ways. Los Angeles Times

At Walter Maciel Gallery in Culver City, Timothy Paul Myers and Andrew Barnes have created a copy of a suburban American basement covered entirely in felt. Ollman says it’s a “brilliant installation” that has a “weird radiance.” Los Angeles Times