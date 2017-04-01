Essential Arts & Culture: Luminous canvases, a mirrored house and all the 'Hamilton' you can handle

A painter’s light-filled turn. A reflective desert house. And “Hamilton” arrives in San Francisco. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with all the best cultural hotness and one very ugly footballer statue.

Luminous abstractions

Mary Weatherford Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Mary Weatherford, known for creating abstract canvases that feature bright touches of neon, stands before "Daisy," left, and "Rosalita" at David Kordansky Gallery. Mary Weatherford, known for creating abstract canvases that feature bright touches of neon, stands before "Daisy," left, and "Rosalita" at David Kordansky Gallery. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

It was a drive through Bakersfield at dusk that inspired a turning point in the art of Mary Weatherford, who is exhibiting her abstract canvases, touched by bits of neon light, at David Kordansky Gallery. I speak with Weatherford about her career and her penchant for creating works inspired by remote corners of L.A. “I’ve never wanted to make paintings about Sunset Boulevard or the center of Los Angeles,” she tells me. “I was more interested in the edges of Los Angeles.” Los Angeles Times

Times art critic Christopher Knight reviews the show at Kordansky, writing, “Like Helen Frankenthaler or Sam Francis, Weatherford approaches monumental painting on canvas as a sensuous species of watercolor — typically an intimate medium of modest size, but here washing across an entire wall.” The pleasure in her work, he notes, “is contagious.” Los Angeles Times

Must-see: Evanescent women

Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle California African American Museum Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle's ink drawings of 100 missing African American women at the California African American Museum. Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle's ink drawings of 100 missing African American women at the California African American Museum. (California African American Museum)

Also on Knight’s radar is a new show of drawings and paintings by L.A.-based artist Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle at the California African American Museum. The drawings pay tribute to 100 missing African American women. “Figures dissolve into the space of the sheet, like memories that fade,” writes Knight. Los Angeles Times

A funhouse mirror

"Mirage," an art installation by Doug Aitken overlooking Palm Springs. "Mirage," an art installation by Doug Aitken overlooking Palm Springs.

Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne trekked out to the Mojave to pay a visit to Doug Aitken’s installation “Mirage,” a mirror-clad ranch house that is on view as part of the Desert X biennial. Hawthorne notes that the house is situated in a real estate development where the artist’s piece serve as both advertisement and critique. Los Angeles Times

Frank Gehry’s archives land at the Getty

A sketch by Frank Gehry of the unbuilt Greber Studio in 1967. A sketch by Frank Gehry of the unbuilt Greber Studio in 1967.

The Getty Research Institute announced this week that it had acquired a major portion of Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry’s archives. This includes documents from 1954, when he was a student at USC, to 1988, when he submitted the winning design for Walt Disney Concert Hall. Los Angeles Times, Getty Research Institute

The archive, reports critic William Poundstone, is “a real beast,” featuring thousands of drawings and slides and hundreds of models. Los Angeles County Museum on Fire

Gehry, in the meantime, will teach a course on re-imagining prison design at the Southern California Institute of Architecture this spring. Architect’s Newspaper

‘Hamilton’ vital as ever

la-et-cm-hamilton-na Joan Marcus / Joan Marcus "Hamilton" on national tour, from left, Mathenee Treco, Jordan Donica, Ruben J. Carbajal and Michael Luwoye. "Hamilton" on national tour, from left, Mathenee Treco, Jordan Donica, Ruben J. Carbajal and Michael Luwoye. (Joan Marcus / Joan Marcus)

The touring production of “Hamilton” recently landed at the SHM Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco and Times theater critic Charles McNulty was there. “The musical’s full-throated affirmation of diversity, inclusion and tolerance has taken on new urgency now that these values have fallen under sharp attack,” he writes. “‘Hamilton’ has become part of the resistance.” Los Angeles Times

Also important: The Times’ Deborah Vankin sorts through the red tape of buying “Hamilton” tickets for the musical’s Los Angeles run. Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, this sounds very complicated. Los Angeles Times

(l to r) Sara Bruner Jenny Graham A scene from Lisa Loomer's "Rose" at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. A scene from Lisa Loomer's "Rose" at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. (Jenny Graham)

While McNulty was in the Bay Area he also caught Lisa Loomer’s play “Roe” at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The play, he notes, is very fair-minded in its depiction of the seminal case that granted U.S. women a right to abortion, but doesn’t effectively dramatize the powerful story. Los Angeles Times

More than acting

STUDIO CITY, CA--MAR Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Acting teacher Elizabeth Mestnik, center, begins a class with breathing and stretching exercises. Acting teacher Elizabeth Mestnik, center, begins a class with breathing and stretching exercises. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The prominent Studio City acting coach Elizabeth Mestnik is teaching a new generation of Los Angeles actors how to convey the toughest of emotions (including grief) in convincing ways. “If it’s not in your gut, if it’s not in your passion, then it’s not on the stage,” she says. Los Angeles Times

Pairing Adams and Stravinksy

Elissa Johnston, soprano, Niké St. Clair, mezzo soprano, Todd Strange, tenor, and Nicholas Brownlee, Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times Soloists, from left, Elissa Johnston, Niké St. Clair, Todd Strange and Nicholas Brownlee perform Stravinsky's "Les Noces" with the Los Angeles Master Chorale at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Sunday. Soloists, from left, Elissa Johnston, Niké St. Clair, Todd Strange and Nicholas Brownlee perform Stravinsky's "Les Noces" with the Los Angeles Master Chorale at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Sunday. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Composer John Adams (of “Nixon in China” fame) is turning 70 this year, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale helped mark the occasion with a performance of new piano accompaniments for choruses from five of his theater works. The show featured four pianos, which were then employed on Stravinsky’s “Les Noces,” one of the composer’s most radical and influential scores, reports Times classical music critic Mark Swed. Los Angeles Times

Cheech reflects