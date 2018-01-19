Essential Arts & Culture: Ed Moses dies, a woman leads the L.A. Phil, architecture's award controversy

A bit of sadness. And some riotous performances. The week in culture has run the gamut. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with your week’s important culture news:

‘COOL SCHOOL’ PIONEER PASSES

Ed Moses, the personable Los Angeles painter known for a wide range of works that employed detailed pattern and broad gestural strokes, passed away Wednesday at 91. The artist, who was based in Venice and associated with the transformative group of 20th century L.A. artists known as the “Cool School,” was a restless painter who never settled on a signature look — choosing instead to continuously experiment.

"I realize that for a professional artist, being emblematic or having a signature style is important," Moses told The Times shortly before a retrospective at L.A.'s Museum of Contemporary Art in the 1990s. "But I don't consider myself a professional artist. That's someone who is responsible to the fact that this is a business enterprise ... someone who asks, 'What are my costs? What are my revenues? Who is my audience? Is this going to be acceptable to the audience?' I always had this dumb idea that you are the visionary for the audience. You open their possibilities." Deborah Vankin and Suzanne Munchnic wrote the obit.

Ed Moses in his Venice barn in 1987.

A WOMAN SHALL LEAD THEM

A 2016 study by the League of American Orchestras found that more than 90% of professional symphony orchestra music directors are male. But as Times contributor Catherine Womack reports, that stubborn glass ceiling is cracking. This weekend, guest conductor Susanna Mälkki makes her third appearance as principal guest conductor of Los Angeles Philharmonic's 2017-18 season. She is one of four women to conduct the L.A. Phil this season. Huzzah!

Susanna Mälkki makes her conducting debut in New York in 2015.

ARCHITECTURE’S AWARD CONTROVERSY

The American Institute of Architects recently announced that it would not be giving out its prestigious Twenty-Five Year Award for 2018, a prize geared at honoring a building completed in the past 25 to 35 years. Times architecture critic Christoper Hawthorne notes that this marks a transitional period in architecture, when "post-modernism was enjoying an unsteady reign." Even so, he argues that the jury "ought to have tried harder." He then does their homework by providing a list of buildings that should have been considered — including key structures in California by Michael Graves. You're welcome, AIA.

Temporary Powell Library at UCLA, 1992, by Hodgetts & Fung, now dismantled.

A COMEDY WITH SATIRIC BITE

"Small Mouth Sounds," currently being performed at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, is a work that plays not with dialogue — but with silence. Bess Wohl's play takes place at a silent retreat, where conversation occurs in "fugitive bursts." "Loss, loneliness and physical pain are communicated through faces, breath patterns and collapsing postures," writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty. Some of the comedic aspects "diminish the work's perceptiveness," he notes, but, overall, it's a work that makes for "unforeseen connections."

A scene from "Small Mouth Sounds" at the Broad Stage.

Plus, McNulty says he wishes he'd seen David Cale's "Harry Clarke" at New York's off-Broadway Vineyard Theatre sooner so that he could have spread the word before it closed. Thankfully, the play — a "feverish" character study — will soon be available as an audio production on Audible.

LADY GAGA OF NIXTAMAL

Machismo, corruption, violence, corporate exploitation, histrionic nationalism and the ravages of imperialism — those were just some of the topics addressed by Mexican singer Astrid Hadad (who likes to refer to herself as the "Lady Gaga of Nixtamal") at the kickoff of the Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA at the Mayan theater last week. And I was there for all the riotous costume changes. Colonial critique, it turns out, can be totally glam.

Astrid Hadad, who helped kick off the Pacific Standard time performance festival.

GETTING ‘CANDIDE’

The upcoming L.A. Opera production of "Candide" will feature TV actor Kelsey Grammer and Broadway star Christine Ebersol. The pair talk with Times contributor Margaret Gray about Voltaire, Spanish ham and how 35 gets you pinned as "old" in Hollywood. Not to mention that time Grammer carried writer Lillian Hellman up a flight of stairs in her Blackglama mink: "It was a very cool and freaky, wonderful experience."

Kelsey Grammer (left) and Christine Ebersole will appear in "Candide."

A WILD, DEFIANT STAND

Peruvian-born, Philadelphia-based artist Kukuli Velarde creates vessels that take their inspiration from the forms of pre-Columbian ceramics. But her wild pieces, now on view at the American Museum of Ceramic Art in Pomona, serve as a rejoinder of sorts, writes Times reviewer Leah Ollman: "She asserts continuity with her indigenous roots and kicks back defiantly at the forces that oppressed, mischaracterized and dehumanized her ancestors."