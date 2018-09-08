Essential Arts: Frank Gehry isn't done with Disney Hall and how 'Sweat' evokes America's fault lines

This is a good segue to Barbara Isenberg’s Q&A with Anne Bogart, the director of that Euripides play, “Bacchae.” She and the SITI Company of actors are using drama, choral song and dance to tell the tale of a vainglorious king. “We are being spoken to directly by Euripides from the 5th century BC,” Bogart says. “He sent us a message in a bottle, and we are able to see an ancient artifact through the lens of our own time.” Los Angeles Times