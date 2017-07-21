Essential Arts & Culture: The Getty's new trove, an Italian artist's due, ‘Angels in America’ returns

New works from Old Masters at the Getty. Reconsidering the career of Marisa Merz. And our man in London has a look at the revived “Angels in America.” I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly report on all things awesome in the world of culture:

The Getty’s ‘Surprise’

The J. Paul Getty Museum is adding a group of 16 Old Master drawings to its collection — among them, drawings by Rubens, Goya, Degas and a “superlative” Michelangelo, according to Times art critic Christopher Knight. On top of this incredible haul, the museum has also added a new canvas by Jean-Antoine Watteau that had long been thought destroyed. It is fittingly titled “The Surprise.” Los Angeles Times

Getty Museum A detail from Michelangelo's "Study of a Mourning Woman," acquired by the Getty. A detail from Michelangelo's "Study of a Mourning Woman," acquired by the Getty. (Getty Museum)

An artist gets her due

She was a pioneer of the 20th century Italian artistic movement that was known as Arte Povera. But she remains largely forgotten. Christopher Knight looks at how the reputation and the “intensely personal art” of painter, sculptor and installation artist Marisa Merz is being revived in an important retrospective at the Hammer Museum. Los Angeles Times

Renatto Ghiazza / Fondazione Merz An untitled work by Marisa Merz — part of the artist's retrospective at the Hammer Museum. An untitled work by Marisa Merz — part of the artist's retrospective at the Hammer Museum. (Renatto Ghiazza / Fondazione Merz)

‘Angels’ remains fresh

Times theater critic Charles McNulty is in London, and he reports that the town’s best new production is Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” starring Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and Russell Tovey — and, yes, he’s well aware that “Angels” first debuted in the ’90s. “But it’s hard not to be astonished by the way the play’s richly expansive sociopolitical vision, which was born out of a particular historical moment,” he writes, “is able to shed light on contemporary crisis-ridden America.” Los Angeles Times

Can’t make it to London? Thankfully “Angels in America” will be broadcast live to U.S. theaters in late July. Los Angeles Times

Helen Maybanks Andrew Garfield, left, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett in "Angels in America — Millennium Approaches." Andrew Garfield, left, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett in "Angels in America — Millennium Approaches." (Helen Maybanks)

The eternal Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett recently teamed up with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. For the duration of the performance, reports Times classical music critic Mark Swed, Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil remained somewhat sidelined. The show, he writes, was all on the 90-year-old Bennett, “who held the stage for well over an hour, never faltered on a lyric, hit a lot of pitches on the nail, retained high notes and showed himself to remain as agile a dancer as a singer.” Los Angeles Times

Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt / Mathew Imaging Tony Bennett, right, on stage with L.A. Phil music director Gustavo Dudamel. Tony Bennett, right, on stage with L.A. Phil music director Gustavo Dudamel. (Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt / Mathew Imaging)

The show came on the heels of another L.A. Phil performance that featured none other than recently retired Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who read the famous line — “Fellow Citizens, we cannot escape history” — for Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.” Los Angeles Times

Plus, Times contributor Margaret Gray profiles composer Stephen Sondheim in advance of a concert celebrating his 75th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl: “Sondheim on Sondheim,” a revue of his Broadway career. Los Angeles Times

Satire that remains contemporary

The play is about a condition that turns the citizens of a French town into rhinoceroses, but it’s really about “the seductively corrosive lure of herd mentality,” writes Times contributing reviewer Philip Brandes. And this production of Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist satire “Rhinoceros” couldn’t be more timely. Staged by director Guillermo Cienfuegos (working under the acting name Alex Hernandez), at the Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice, this faithful staging, says Brandes, also manages to tame “the play’s unrulier idiosyncrasies.” Los Angeles Times

Vitor Martins / Pacific Resident Theatre Kendrah McKay, left, and Keith Stevenson contend with man's basest instincts in Eugene Ionesco's "Rhinoceros." Kendrah McKay, left, and Keith Stevenson contend with man's basest instincts in Eugene Ionesco's "Rhinoceros." (Vitor Martins / Pacific Resident Theatre)

Shakespeare and xenophobia

I was really moved by Stephen Greenblatt’s essay exploring the anti-Semitism he contended with as a student at Yale along with the anti-Semitism he encountered in literature — including Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice.” It was something that led him to dive into Shakespeare even deeper: “I wouldn’t turn away from works that caused me pain as well as pleasure. Instead, insofar as I could, I would pore over the whole vast, messy enterprise of culture as if it were my birthright. I was determined to understand this birthright, including what was toxic in it.” It’s a stirring look at Shakespeare’s social and political context — and his surprising humanity, even in his most stereotyped characters. New Yorker