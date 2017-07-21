Essential Arts & Culture: The Getty's new trove, an Italian artist's due, ‘Angels in America’ returns

New works from Old Masters at the Getty. Reconsidering the career of Marisa Merz. And our man in London has a look at the revived “Angels in America.” I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly report on all things awesome in the world of culture:
The Getty’s ‘Surprise’
The J. Paul Getty Museum is adding a group of 16 Old Master drawings to its collection — among them, drawings by Rubens, Goya, Degas and a “superlative” Michelangelo, according to Times art critic Christopher Knight. On top of this incredible haul, the museum has also added a new canvas by Jean-Antoine Watteau that had long been thought destroyed. It is fittingly titled “The Surprise.” Los Angeles Times
An artist gets her due
She was a pioneer of the 20th century Italian artistic movement that was known as Arte Povera. But she remains largely forgotten. Christopher Knight looks at how the reputation and the “intensely personal art” of painter, sculptor and installation artist Marisa Merz is being revived in an important retrospective at the Hammer Museum. Los Angeles Times
‘Angels’ remains fresh
Times theater critic Charles McNulty is in London, and he reports that the town’s best new production is Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” starring Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and Russell Tovey — and, yes, he’s well aware that “Angels” first debuted in the ’90s. “But it’s hard not to be astonished by the way the play’s richly expansive sociopolitical vision, which was born out of a particular historical moment,” he writes, “is able to shed light on contemporary crisis-ridden America.” Los Angeles Times
Can’t make it to London? Thankfully “Angels in America” will be broadcast live to U.S. theaters in late July. Los Angeles Times
The eternal Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett recently teamed up with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. For the duration of the performance, reports Times classical music critic Mark Swed, Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil remained somewhat sidelined. The show, he writes, was all on the 90-year-old Bennett, “who held the stage for well over an hour, never faltered on a lyric, hit a lot of pitches on the nail, retained high notes and showed himself to remain as agile a dancer as a singer.” Los Angeles Times
The show came on the heels of another L.A. Phil performance that featured none other than recently retired Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, who read the famous line — “Fellow Citizens, we cannot escape history” — for Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait.” Los Angeles Times
Plus, Times contributor Margaret Gray profiles composer Stephen Sondheim in advance of a concert celebrating his 75th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl: “Sondheim on Sondheim,” a revue of his Broadway career. Los Angeles Times
Satire that remains contemporary
The play is about a condition that turns the citizens of a French town into rhinoceroses, but it’s really about “the seductively corrosive lure of herd mentality,” writes Times contributing reviewer Philip Brandes. And this production of Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist satire “Rhinoceros” couldn’t be more timely. Staged by director Guillermo Cienfuegos (working under the acting name Alex Hernandez), at the Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice, this faithful staging, says Brandes, also manages to tame “the play’s unrulier idiosyncrasies.” Los Angeles Times
Shakespeare and xenophobia
I was really moved by Stephen Greenblatt’s essay exploring the anti-Semitism he contended with as a student at Yale along with the anti-Semitism he encountered in literature — including Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice.” It was something that led him to dive into Shakespeare even deeper: “I wouldn’t turn away from works that caused me pain as well as pleasure. Instead, insofar as I could, I would pore over the whole vast, messy enterprise of culture as if it were my birthright. I was determined to understand this birthright, including what was toxic in it.” It’s a stirring look at Shakespeare’s social and political context — and his surprising humanity, even in his most stereotyped characters. New Yorker
Speaking of must-read essays: Michelle Garcia’s deconstruction of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s reading of the tarot for an elite audience at the Museum of Modern Art is pretty magical. Of course, given writer and subject, it would be. The Baffler
An Eve Babitz moment
Eve Babitz — writer, dater of the famous, poser of the infamous nude chess-playing photo with Marcel Duchamp — is having a moment. Her 1979 novel “Sex and Rage” was just re-released by Counterpoint Press, following re-issues of her essay collections: “Eve’s Hollywood” and “Slow Days, Fast Company.” These have invited some intriguing reconsiderations of her work. “Sex and Rage” is plotless, reports critic Michelle Dean, but it is a “portrait of an It Girl on the verge of a nervous breakdown that softens and opens the type.” Los Angeles Times
And “’Sex and Rage’ isn’t as sharp as the books Babitz made her name on,” writes Jia Tolentino. “She’s really a memoirist — but it’s nonetheless a mesmerizing account of a young woman trying to decide what to do about her own premonition.” New Yorker
A generous donation
The Valley Performing Arts Center at Cal State Northridge just announced the single largest arts gift to the state university system: a $17-million donation from business mogul Younes Nazarian and his wife, Soraya Nazarian. VPAC will be renamed the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts — “the Soraya” for short. Los Angeles Times
