Essential Arts & Culture: The Hammer's firm leadership, a youth not so victorious, Tony Awards wrap-up

Splashed on the exterior walls of LAXART in Hollywood are the phrases “break it own it, steal it, loan it, kiss it, slap it, hug it, hurt it.” They are part of a large-scale work by conceptual artist Barbara Kruger, who is known for using bold language to take on the issues of the moment. The work, notes Times art critic Christopher Knight, “cleverly turns the façade of an innocuous strip-building into the memory of a Greek temple.” Los Angeles Times