Essential Arts & Culture: 'Hamilton' opens, the debate over Confederate monuments, Mozart reimagined

A small matter of a musical about that guy named Alex on the $10 bill. Our Confederate monument legacy. And an energizing Mozart opera in Austria. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, back from a wondrous trip to Tokyo (more cube watermelons and panda donuts, please). Here is the week’s essential culture news:

My name is Alexander Hamilton

“Hamilton” has landed at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre — and it’s got L.A. more frenzied than an Oprah studio audience.

The Times’ Deborah Vankin was in the audience at the star-studdded opening night. Spotted: show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, filmmaker Ava DuVernay and actress Halle Berry. Times staff writer Sonaiya Kelley helped to capture the scene earlier in the day when fans mobbed Hollywood Boulevard for a $10-ticket lottery and brief performance by the L.A. cast.

Joan Marcus Michael Luwoye surrounded by the "Hamilton" company, from the national tour's stop in San Francisco. Michael Luwoye surrounded by the "Hamilton" company, from the national tour's stop in San Francisco. (Joan Marcus)

Times culture writer Jeffrey Fleishman examines the show’s significance at this political moment: “It has slipped quicksilver through our politics and turned a centuries-old orphan’s tale into a parable that praises American diversity at a time we are challenging the essence of who we are as a country.”

And Times theater critic Charles McNulty, who has been following the show’s evolution since it first debuted in New York, says the L.A. version would do the Founding Fathers proud. “The production,” he writes, “under the propulsive direction of Thomas Kail, seizes hold of the audience from the opening number.”

Joan Marcus Solea Pfeiffer, left, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Amber Iman in "Hamilton." Solea Pfeiffer, left, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Amber Iman in "Hamilton." (Joan Marcus)

And because too much “Hamilton” is never enough, Calendar editor Mary McNamara led an hour-long conversation with Kail, as well as choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervisor Alex Lacamoire, earlier this week — and there is video!

I, in the meantime, am still trying to start the totally true urban legend that show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and I are long-lost cousins. (C’mon, primo, gurl needs tickets.)

Find all of the Times’ “Hamilton” coverage at latimes.com/hamilton.

Monuments to the Confederacy

Communities around the nation are taking stock of monuments to the Confederacy after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., over the planned removal of a monument to Confederate General Robert E. Lee. As historian Kevin Waite pointed out in an op-ed in The Times, California, too, is home to Confederate monuments — including one in Hollywood Forever Cemetery. After the story’s publication, it was removed — along with another Confederate marker in downtown San Diego.

Times art critic Christopher Knight has a powerful essay on the subject of removing these fraught civic monuments. “Some claim that removing them erases history,” he writes. “That’s backward. Erecting them does.” Of the Henry Shrady monument in Charlottesville, he adds: “Art aims for truth, while kitsch is the cheery aesthetic embodiment of a lie. The Lee monument is kitsch.” Pure fire. Los Angeles Times

Steve Helber / Associated Press Henry Shrady's 1917 monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. Henry Shrady's 1917 monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. (Steve Helber / Associated Press)

Plus, Lola Arellano-Fryer has an interesting piece that looks at how many of those Confederate memorials in the South actually hail from Northern foundries. Hyperallergic

In the meantime, descendants of some Confederate figures depicted in these statues — including Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee — say they are OK with having the sculptures removed (some far more forcefully than others). New York Times

What to do with all those statues once they’ve been removed? Knight offers some ideas in his piece. Also, places such as Hungary, Taiwan and Paraguay provide interesting examples to follow — including one city that tore down a Stalin sculpture and left behind only its boots. Good work. Atlas Obscura