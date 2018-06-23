Essential Arts: Superb ‘Humans,’ 400 Fringe plays and Pasadena's Museum of California Art to close

The Pasadena Museum of California Art, which since its founding in 2002 has focused on exhibiting historic and contemporary art from California, has announced that it will close after the current exhibitions conclude on Oct. 7. Museum director Susana Smith Bautista told Times culture writer Deborah Vankin that the museum has been experiencing financial problems — but didn’t provide an exact reason for the shutdown. “I would love to believe there was still a way to keep the museum open, but there’s a lot of work to do and I don’t know if it can be done,” says Bautista. “I don’t feel like I was given enough time.” Los Angeles Times