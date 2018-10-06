Essential Arts: Interpreting John Cage, Lincoln Jones' 'Burlesque,' a fast-food play and Lari Pittman

For years, conservator Maurine St. Gaudens has worked on paintings by early women artists from California and found little to no information available on many of them. “Sometimes you’d get this really great painting and all you’d find is, ‘She was a teacher, she lived with her parents and she was a spinster,’” she tells me. To fill the gap — which includes tales of tequila and mules and hysterical fits — St. Gaudens gathered their histories in a four-volume set and a new show at the Pasadena Museum of History. Los Angeles Times