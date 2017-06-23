Essential Arts & Culture: Frida as opera, Julius Caesar continued, Taylor Mac's day-long songfest

Frida Kahlo in opera. Beyond the “Julius Caesar” controversy. And 24 hours of song. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, lover of hot coffee and burritos, with the week’s essential culture news:

An operatic ‘Frida’

Keith Ian Polakoff / Long Beach Opera The Long Beach Opera is staging "Frida," devoted to the life of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

“If she hadn’t existed, opera would have had to invent her,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed of 20th century Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. So look no further than Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s “Frida,” which had its premiere in 1991 and is currently being staged by the Long Beach Opera at the Museum of Latin American Art through Sunday. The show, which was groundbreaking when it debuted, has a “strong book” and compelling performances. But in 2017, writes Swed, “‘Frida’ feels a little old-fashioned in its dramatic approach.” Los Angeles Times

Swed also reports on another opera with a powerful story about women: Kamala Sankaram’s “Thumbprint,” part of the Los Angeles Opera Off Grand series at REDCAT, which serves as a “vibrant call for women’s rights in Pakistan.” Los Angeles Times

The most unkindest cut of all

Joan Marcus Gregg Henry, second from left, portrays a Trump-esque Julius Caesar in the Public Theatre production of "Julius Caesar" in New York.

The Public Theater’s “Julius Caesar” has already closed, “but the sociopolitical carnage remains,” writes The Times’ Jessica Gelt, who examines the fallout over the staging of a Trump-like “Caesar” in New York. Citing director Oskar Eustis, she notes: “The controversy resulted from a political base being riled up to believe something that wasn’t true: that the Public Theater was advocating the assassination of a sitting president.” Los Angeles Times

Times theater critic Charles McNulty weighs in on the subject (with a nod to a production of “Richard II” at the Old Globe in San Diego): “‘Julius Caesar’ seems to me especially timely because it forces us to question the political certainties that can entice citizens to take the law into their own hands. The critical consensus was that [the] production did justice to the play’s complexity, but it should come as no shock that the inflammatory theatrical imagery ignited the media mob.” Los Angeles Times

Elena Seibert / For The Times The cast of Peter Sellars' production of Mozart's "Le Nozze di Figaro" at Trump Tower in the '80s.

Mark Swed examines the daring 1980s productions by director Peter Sellars that also serve as comment on Trump and democracy — including a version of Handel’s “Giulio Cesare,” which featured a press conference at a fancy hotel led by a “cocksure” president, and the time he set Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” in an apartment in Trump Tower. Writes Swed: “This is the world, to quote Sellars’ plot synopsis of an old libretto again, of beautiful people for whom ‘perjury, loss of happiness and absence of consciousness can be compensated for by the feel of money.’” Los Angeles Times

Lastly, a profile of Laura Loomer, the woman who disrupted the Public’s production of “Julius Caesar.” New Yorker

A bit of candy, a bit of avant-garde

Matthew Murphy Alison Luff is Rachel, and Paul Alexander Nolan is Tully in La Jolla Playhouse's new jukebox musical "Escape to Margaritaville."

Charles McNulty took in the new production of the Jimmy Buffet-inspired musical “Escape to Margaritaville” at the La Jolla Playhouse. The show, he writes, “is pure escapism” — the “equivalent to watching four or five ‘Two and a Half Men’ reruns back to back.” But, with some regret, he couldn’t help enjoying himself, due to music and lyrics “that could get Falstaff karaoke-ing.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: McNulty also saw a rare staging of María Irene Fornés’ play “The Conduct of Life” at Inner-City Arts in Los Angeles, a “playful, poetic and political” work set in an unnamed Latin American autocracy. It is, he writes, “an irresistible chance to see a work that appears more often on theater syllabi than on season brochures.” You still have time to catch it: “Conduct” is on view through Sunday. Los Angeles Times

24 hours of song

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, is at work on staging "A 24-Decade History of Popular Music" for its L.A. run.

Jessica Gelt reports on an epic undertaking in song that is in the works courtesy of Taylor Mac and UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance: a “deliriously experimental” production of “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music” that consists of four six-hour chapters that amount to 24 hours of song. “This is theater of the unexpected; it is theater of calamity; it is theater according to the gospel of Taylor Mac,” she writes. Los Angeles Times

Making ‘Cake’

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times Debra Jo Rupp stars in the Echo Theater Company's production of "The Cake."

Stage and television actress Debra Jo Rupp, best known for her role as Kitty Forman in “That ‘70s Show,” is starring in Bekah Brunstetter’s new drama, “The Cake,” debuting at the Echo Theater Company. She speaks with The Times’ Deborah Vankin about taking on the role of a Baptist baker who has to confront her beliefs when she makes a cake for a same-sex wedding. “I find that playing parts that are really close to who I am are really hard for me,” says Rupp. “The further they are away from me, the easier they are to play.” Los Angeles Times