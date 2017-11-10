Essential Art & Culture: The L.A. Phil at 100, Plácido's L.A. decades, getting funny with Shakespeare

L.A. is awash in art and music and opera this week — featuring Chinese dissidents, roving aliens and feral little girls. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s essential culture stories:

The Los Angeles Philharmonic held its first concert on Oct. 24, 1919. To mark its centennial, the 2018-19 season promises to be beyond lavish. This will include a new home for musical director Gustavo Dudamel's YOLA youth education project designed by Frank Gehry, special programs led by former musical directors Zubin Mehta and Esa-Pekka Salonen, a tribute to African American composer William Grant Still, and an appearance by Dudamel in the 2019 Oscars ceremony. Like, whoa!

Gustavo Dudamel announces plans for the centennial season of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

"The sheer ambition of L.A. Phil should further inspire cautious arts organizations to think big," writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed. "But it may also bring up some fears of one organization dominating the landscape."

Plus, Richard S. Ginnell reviews the L.A. Phil's performance of Ravel's 50-minute opera "L'heure espagnole," a work that the orchestra had never before performed — and which it will do so again on Saturday under the direction of Charles Dutoit.

On a related note: Do you find yourself in need of an animated GIF of Dudamel conducting? Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin and graphics journalist Joe Fox have got you covered.

And since we seem to be on the subject of important anniversaries: Los Angeles Opera co-founder Plácido Domingo is marking the 50th anniversary of his Los Angeles debut. (LA Opera is celebrating with a gala.) Swed takes stock of the tenor's legacy in Los Angeles and beyond. "I have the enthusiasm," Domingo tells him. "I have the passion. I always say, when I hear, 'the years are passing,' I want them to pass. I don't want them to stay."

Placido Domingo in the spring conducting LA Opera's production of "The Tales of Hoffmann."

Swed also reviews Keeril Makan's "Persona," currently being staged by the LA Opera at REDCAT. It was inspired by Ingmar Bergman's 1966 film of the same name. "There is nothing groundbreaking musically or dramatically," writes Mark Swed of the piece. "But what opera adds is a new psychological dimension."

"Something Rotten!," writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, is a "light theatrical soufflé" that "sets out to pinion you with laughter." The show, now playing at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa, and soon making its way to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, features a pair of Elizabethan playwrights, a number called "God, I Hate Shakespeare" and gags that involve "Hamlet" and omelets. "The prolonged farcical antics falter at moments," writes McNulty, "but there's always a spare kooky character to provide a lift."

Rob McClure and the company of "Something Rotten!"

"Citizens of the nation, I shall not try to conceal the gravity of the situation that confronts the country." Those are the words from a beleaguered government official as aliens take over the streets of Los Angeles. If it sounds like the plot from Orson Welles' infamous Martian invasion epic "War of the Worlds" — it is. Except it's now an opera by Annie Gosfield that is being staged by Yuval Sharon inside and outside Disney Hall starting Sunday. "Part of what we hope to achieve with our audience," Sharon tells The Times' Jessica Gelt, "is that they realize the value of their own critical faculties in assessing what's true and what's fabricated." Adds Gosfield: "Maybe a project like this inspires someone to voice an opinion artistically or politically that they wouldn't otherwise."

The team behind "War of the Worlds": Yuval Sharon (from left), Annie Gosfield and Christopher Rountree.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has announced plans to sell Chicago's Thompson Center, designed by architect Helmut Jahn in 1985 — and it's got the postmodernism preservationists worried. It's an old story, writes Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne: "Building by important architect approaches middle age; falls out of fashion; suffers from deferred maintenance; begins as a result of deferred maintenance to lose whatever charm or verve it once had; falls further out of fashion; becomes demolition target."

The colorful, riotous interior of Helmut Jahn's 1985 Thompson Center, as it appears in the new short documentary "Starship Chicago."

A gallery talk by a purported Chinese dissident that is also an immersive work of performance: The Times' Daryl H. Miller attends the "wildly inventive" art installation/theater piece "Caught" at Think Tank Gallery that "leaves viewers with more questions than answers."