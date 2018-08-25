Essential Arts & Culture: Leonard Bernstein at 100, a monument to Los Angeles, a playwright's moment

“Had he not conducted exuberant and shamanistic concerts seeming to inject music from his inner being directly into your bloodstream, not written those questing, profound final works, not exhaustively drained his herculean supply of sexual energy, he might not have so early deteriorated into the worn-out wreck who died at 72,” he writes. “Yet had he not been all those things, would this composer, conductor, pianist, educator and television personality who avidly embraced all aspects and genres of music become America’s greatest musical figure?” Los Angeles Times