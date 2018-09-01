Essential Arts & Culture: Mexican artists' visas revoked, remembering Neil Simon and Paul Taylor

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” landed at the Ahmanson Theatre last week and Times theater critic Charles McNulty was in the house. “The show ... under the propulsive direction of Des McAnuff, is better at conveying the band’s story through the music than through Dominique Morisseau’s book,” he writes. “Nothing can get in the way of the production’s vibrancy when the actors are grooving at full tilt.” Los Angeles Times