Essential Arts & Culture: The new MacArthur winners, Gehry's Bilbao effect, Springsteen on Broadway

The new MacArthur winners. Springsteen does the Great White Way. And a look at what made Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Bilbao such a hit. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer with the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s top culture stories:

New MacArthur crop

The MacArthur Foundation announced its annual no-strings-attached, $625,000 fellowships this week. The lineup includes a number of arts folks with connections to Southern California, including Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen, painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby, opera director Yuval Sharon of “Hopscotch” fame, and theater writer and performer Taylor Mac. The Times’ Deborah Vankin has the full rundown. Los Angeles Times

AFP/Getty Images, John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Casey Kringlen Viet Thanh Nguyen, left, Njideka Akunyili Crosby and Yuval Sharon. Viet Thanh Nguyen, left, Njideka Akunyili Crosby and Yuval Sharon. (AFP/Getty Images, John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Casey Kringlen)

In the meantime, Times art critic Christopher Knight looks at why the award is significant. “What important awards recognize is not ‘the best,’ whether it’s a best picture or, with the MacArthur, a best anthropologist or poet,” he writes. “Instead, they recognize the crucial importance of expertise in navigating daily life. Today, in public attitudes toward everything from science to politics, expertise is under enormous stress.” Los Angeles Times

Plus, The Times’ Jessica Gelt speaks with Yuval Sharon about what he plans to do with his award. Hint: Perhaps take a little time off. Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times Performers rehearse Yuval Sharon's "Hopscotch" in Chinatown. Performers rehearse Yuval Sharon's "Hopscotch" in Chinatown. (Los Angeles Times)

Gelt also looks back at how Taylor Mac’s 24-hour musical extravaganza came to be. Los Angeles Times

The Boss on Broadway

When Times theater critic Charles McNulty went to see Bruce Springsteen’s new show at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York, he says he wasn’t sure whether to expect an intimate cabaret concert or “a genuine theatrical offering.” After seeing “Springsteen on Broadway,” he reports: “I am still not sure how to categorize this intimate, dreamlike encounter with a music legend accustomed to selling out football stadiums. … Call it a confessional jam session.” Los Angeles Times

The Times pop music critic Mikael Wood also saw Springsteen. He had quibbles with parts of the show, but of one “mesmerizing half hour” he writes, “you almost forget you’re in a theater surrounded by other people, so evocative are his images and so natural his shifts between singing and talking.” Los Angeles Times

Rob DeMartin Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen on Broadway" at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Bruce Springsteen in "Springsteen on Broadway" at the Walter Kerr Theatre. (Rob DeMartin)

The Bilbao effect

It has been 20 years since Frank Gehry’s sweeping Guggenheim Bilbao opened in Spain. Architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne considers the building’s legacy and how its success lay in a string of urban planning decisions made in the years prior to its construction. He writes: “Properly measuring the museum’s impact requires — in a way that’s much different from typical architectural anniversaries — telling the story of what came before as much as what came after.” Los Angeles Times

David Heald / Guggenheim Museum Bilbao Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Bilbao in 1997, the year it opened. Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Bilbao in 1997, the year it opened. (David Heald / Guggenheim Museum Bilbao)

Get me a Bellini!

One of the most exciting museum shows to be held in the U.S. this year? According to Christopher Knight, that’s the intimate display of works by Giovanni Bellini at the Getty Museum. The exhibition focuses on the way this devotional 16th century master employed landscape: “Often it is as complex and meaningful as the people portrayed, from whom it is inseparable.” Los Angeles Times

J. Paul Getty Museum A detail of Giovanni Bellini's "Christ Blessing," painted circa 1500. A detail of Giovanni Bellini's "Christ Blessing," painted circa 1500. (J. Paul Getty Museum)

Opera in space

Composer Paola Prestini’s “The Hubble Cantata” employs virtual reality technology to take viewers inside the telescope and, ultimately, space. It’s having its West Coast premiere at the Ford Theatres in Hollywood. Eliza McNitt, who designed the VR experience, tells Jessica Gelt: “We are trying to leave people with a sense of wonder and awe.” Los Angeles Times

Jill Steinberg "The Hubble Cantata," first staged in Brooklyn, has its West Coast premiere at Ford Theatres in Hollywood. "The Hubble Cantata," first staged in Brooklyn, has its West Coast premiere at Ford Theatres in Hollywood. (Jill Steinberg)

‘Inferno’ for Halloween

For the American Contemporary Ballet’s next show, which will take place on Halloween, artistic director Lincoln Jones is getting a little spooky with a performance of “Inferno” from Charles Wuorinen’s ballet “The Mission of Virgil,” inspired by Dante’s “Divine Comedy.” “You can really draw a parallel between Dante’s time and our time because of the incredible divisiveness,” he tells The Times’ Jeffrey Fleishman. Los Angeles Times

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Lincoln Jones, artistic director of American Contemporary Ballet. Lincoln Jones, artistic director of American Contemporary Ballet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

