Essential Arts & Culture: Museums facing fires, Misty Copeland onstage, and Broadway's new 'Hamilton'

Fires and art. Misty Copeland lands in Southern California. And a new lead for “Hamilton.” I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s most important culture news:

CULTURE AND THE FIRES

Both the Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center were temporarily shut down due to the Skirball fire, which as of Friday morning had consumed roughly 475 acres. But while the Getty closed, the art — including an exhibition of priceless pre-Columbian art — stayed behind. The buildings were designed with maximum fire safety in mind — from reserve water tanks to the regular employment of goats to keep the hillsides clear of brush. Los Angeles Times

Frances Anderton also explores the Getty’s fire-conscious design. KCRW Design and Architecture

Both the Getty and the Skirball re-opened to the public on Friday.

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times

We are sending all the best vibes to the folks around SoCal who have lost homes, belongings and loved ones in the fires. For all the latest updates on containment, evacuations and more, see our fires live blog. Los Angeles Times

CHATTING WITH MISTY COPELAND

American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland is returning to her native California to dance its staging of “The Nutcracker” at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The new production, she tells The Times’ Deborah Vankin, is one of her favorites. “The dancing is just so free,” she says. “It’s not like the traditional version.” Los Angeles Times

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times

Speaking of holiday ballets: The Times’ Jessica Gelt has a report on the young dancers who will appear in the Miami City Ballet’s rendition of “The Nutcracker” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Warning: Story contains cuteness. Los Angeles Times

And since we’re on the subject of dance: Contributing reviewer Laura Bleiberg took in the L.A. debut of the Cuba-based Malpaso Dance Company, part of a series of performances connected with Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. The dancers, she reports, “were exceptional.” Los Angeles Times

The Music Center

A NEW HAMILTON

“It’s an out-of-body experience, but I don’t know what body I’m going to land in.” That’s what Michael Luwoye had to say about being named the next actor to play Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway production of “Hamilton.” Luwoye, the Alabama-raised son of Nigerian immigrants, is currently playing the role in the touring production of the show at the Hollywood Pantages Theater. He tells Jessica Gelt about his unlikely history as an actor and his disastrous first audition for the part. Los Angeles Times

Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times

Plus: Gelt, who has been very busy this week, also has a profile of Rory O’Malley, who lends a humorous touch to the role of King George III in “Hamilton” — first on Broadway and now in L.A. Since he got the role, he says, “it’s been like being shot out of a rocket.” Los Angeles Times

Joan Marcus

A STRANDED BAND

The best new musical of 2017, says Times theater critic Charles McNulty, was inspired by an unlikely work: the 2007 Israeli indie film “The Band’s Visit,” about an Egyptian police orchestra that mistakenly travels to the wrong town for a gig. “‘The Band’s Visit’ is more music drama than splashy musical,” writes McNulty, who has been filing dispatches from Broadway. “More compact than ‘Fun Home,’ ‘Hamilton,’ and ‘[Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812’,] this 90-minute show is every bit as resonant and original.” Los Angeles Times

Matthew Murphy

AN EARLY WOMAN COMPOSER

The 12th century Benedictine abbess Hildegard of Bingen was the first composer in the Western canon who continues to exert considerable influence — especially in recent years, as her work has experienced a revival of sorts. Now her compositions have reached the Monday Evening Concerts series, reports Times classical music critic Mark Swed — kicking off the season with “rapturous hymns and songs sung with blinding luminosity.” Los Angeles Times

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times

BEAUTIFUL GOLD