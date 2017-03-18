Essential Arts & Culture: Slashing the NEA, Deborah Borda leaves the L.A. Phil, a very sweet ballet

Budget cuts hit culture. A beloved leader leaves the Los Angeles Philharmonic. And an unusual ballet premieres in Orange County. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly digest of the week’s most important cultural stories:

Trump slashes culture

Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney discusses President Trump's budget during a daily briefing Thursday.

The National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities were among 19 independent government agencies that were earmarked for zero funding in the 2018 federal budget blueprint issued this week by the Trump administration. Los Angeles Times

Times art critic Christopher Knight says the cuts are short-sighted. Not only are artists who have benefited from the system in the past now giving back — the charitable foundations established by artists such as Mike Kelley and Andy Warhol are well-capitalized — but the cuts represent the elimination of something vital. “The arts are essential, not secondary,” he writes. “Smaller mid-American communities will be hardest hit. Jobs will be lost. Veterans programs will disappear. Quality of life will suffer. Arts education will vanish from more school curricula.” Los Angeles Times

The Wallis and Deaf West Theatre's co-production of Edward Albee's "At Home at the Zoo" was made possible with a grant from the NEA — an important source of support for the company, which makes theater accessible for the deaf.

What would be missing if the budget gets cut? Times reporters Jessica Gelt and Deborah Vankin look at the works of art and the community programs around California that wouldn’t have existed without the help of the NEA — from a critically acclaimed Broadway musical in Los Angeles to a small organization that gives free arts workshops on skid row. Los Angeles Times

Plus, the Times’ Libby Hill looks at works that owe their existence in part to either the NEA or the NEH, including the smash musical “Hamilton” and Ken Burns’ documentary series “The Civil War.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. Phil’s Deborah Borda leaving L.A.

Deborah Borda stands outside Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2014.

Deborah Borda, the celebrated director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, who turned the orchestra into one of the most progressive major symphonies in the world, is leaving, for — gasp! — the New York Philharmonic. Times classical music critic Mark Swed reports that she will land in New York “trailing success in her wake,” having “triumphantly ushered the L.A. Phil into the most celebrated building of the century” and beating “the competition “to hire one of the biggest classical music stars, Gustavo Dudamel.” Swed also looks at the host of challenges she will face in New York. Los Angeles Times

Plus, the Times’ Jeffrey Fleishman, who has profiled Borda in the past, pays tribute: “To spend time with Borda,” he writes, “is like chasing light. She’s brisk, swift and demanding. She’s a joker and sly cajoler.” Los Angeles Times

Deborah Vankin reports on how the news caught the world of culture by surprise. Disney Hall architect Frank Gehry told her, “My friend is leaving us, right?” Los Angeles Times

Previewing the New York Phil

Jaap van Zweden, the New York Philharmonic music director designate, leads the L.A. Phil in a program of Beethoven and Shostakovich fifth symphonies Friday.

The somewhat mysterious Dutch conductor Jaap van Zweden is about to take over as musical director at the New York Philharmonic. Mark Swed sat in on a performance at Disney Hall that featured a program of Beethoven and Shostakovich. On paper, the program ran the risk of appearing like a pair of old war horses, Swed writes, “on the podium, however, Van Zweden proved formidable.” Los Angeles Times

A sweet ballet

Alexei Agoudine is the chef in American Ballet Theatre's world premiere of "Whipped Cream," with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky and sets and costumes by Mark Ryden, at Segerstrom in Costa Mesa.

A boy with a sweet tooth and a wild imagination is the center of Richard Strauss’ “Whipped Cream,” performed by the American Ballet Theatre at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa. Thanks to choreographer Alexei Ratmansky and visual artist Mark Ryden, who did the scenic design, the ballet, reports Times reviewer Laura Bleiberg, is “bewitching.” Los Angeles Times

Pop-surrealist painter Mark Ryden designed the candy-colored costumes and sets for American Ballet Theatre's "Whipped Cream."

Deborah Vankin spent some quality time with Ryden, the pop-surrealist painter who not only conceived the ballet’s singular look — but whose work inspired its staging. Ratmansky had been toying with the idea of reinventing Strauss’ century-old work for some time when he saw a book on Ryden’s art in a Tokyo shop. “There’s something very unsettling, disturbing, about his paintings, which hides behind the sometimes very sweet surface,” Ratmansky explains. Los Angeles Times