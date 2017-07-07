Essential Arts & Culture: Reconsidering intermission, design per the NRA, L.A.'s last adult cinemas

It’s a hot one, but thankfully we have plenty of cool reads. This includes an essay that looks at the purpose of intermission, another that looks at how architecture is presented by the National Rifle Assn. and a report on how a gospel musical came to be. Plus, interesting fact: Adult theaters in L.A. are now practically extinct. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with all the culture news you will ever need:

About that intermission

Illustration by Jonathan Bartlett/For the Times

Times theater critic Charles McNulty looks at the state of intermission — a long-held theatergoing convention that is a) being phased out because of the shorter lengths of some contemporary plays or b) overused by playwrights who too often pad plays that could use a little judicious editing. He’s never against a good epic, “less isn’t always more,” he writes. “But more for the sake of more,” he adds, “is invariably a trudge.” Los Angeles Times

More theater news

Pasadena Playhouse's new producing artistic director, Danny Feldman, in the theater's courtyard. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Feldman is the new producing director at the Pasadena Playhouse, and Times contributor Lisa Fung profiles the theater’s second-youngest artistic director in 100 years. Feldman, who has worked at the Labyrinth Theater Company in New York, brings a lot of energy to the job. But he faces myriad challenges — such as the fallout from the theater’s 2010 bankruptcy and following in the footsteps of longtime artistic director Sheldon Epps. Feldman is optimistic, however. “I came in Day 1 and said, ‘Here’s my situation and now let’s build.’” Los Angeles Times

Juan Winans as his uncle BeBe Winans, and Deborah Joy Winans as CeCe Winans in "Born for This," coming to the Broad Stage. (Greg Mooney)

Times reporter Deborah Vankin chatted with BeBe Winans, of the Winans gospel clan, about the new musical “Born for This,” which tells the story of how Winans and his sister, CeCe Winans, catapulted to fame on Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker’s “The PTL Show.” Among the various interesting tidbits: It was crooner Roberta Flack who nudged BeBe to write the musical, which soon begins previews at the Broad Stage. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Contributor Steve Appleford profiles actor Denis Arndt, who is appearing opposite Mary-Louise Parker in “Heisenberg” at the Mark Taper Forum through Aug. 6. (The actor received his first Tony nomination for the role at the age of 77.) And Philip Brandes reviews Bekah Brunstetter’s new dramedy, “The Cake,” which stars Debra Jo Rupp as a conservative Christian baker who must come to terms with her ideals when asked to bake a cake for a lesbian marriage.

Architecture in the NRA film

A screen image from a recent NRA video shows Walt Disney Concert Hall by Frank Gehry. (YouTube)

Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne looks at the way in which art and architecture is employed in a minute-long video recently released by the National Rifle Assn. The video, notes Hawthorne, features buildings designed by architects who are Jewish or foreign-born. He also looks at how Modernism and cosmopolitanism remains a bogeyman for a certain conservative set (an ideology that has been reinforced by Hollywood portrayals). “The target is cities themselves,” he writes, “the free thinking they represent and everyone who chooses to live in them.” Los Angeles Times

Hobby Lobby and the smuggled artifacts

Hobby Lobby will pay $3 million to settle federal charges that it acquired smuggled Iraqi artifacts, and it will forfeit the goods. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

The craft giant Hobby Lobby has agreed to turn over more than 5,500 ancient artifacts smuggled out of Iraq and pay a $3-million settlement after federal prosecutors filed a civil complaint against the company in Brooklyn. The company, in a statement, said it relied on intermediaries who, “in hindsight, did not understand the correct way to document and ship these items.” But Times columnist Michael Hiltzik points out that officials at the company had been warned by experts that the purchases were problematic. Los Angeles Times

The last (porn) picture shows

The 1979 premiere for "Ecstasy Girls" at one of the branches of the Pussycat theater in Los Angeles. In its heyday, the chain had 56 houses across the state. (Thomas Kelsey / Los Angeles Times.)

Los Angeles used to have dozens of adult theaters. Now it has only two: Studs and the Tiki. As I report this week: “They sit at opposite ends of Santa Monica Boulevard — the former in West Hollywood, the latter in East Hollywood, framing the city in an unseen porno-magnetic field.” I visited these cinematic relics in the company of L.A. painter Zak Smith for a story that is about adult cinemas but also Southern California urbanism and shifts in technology. (At least, that’s what I’m telling my mom.) Get comfortable. Relax. Enjoy the show. Los Angeles Times