Essential Arts & Culture: MOCA mum on its future, Bowie ballet tribute, Coachella art tower

I teamed up with Times film and culture writer Jeffrey Fleishman for a conversation about the ways in which images — sometimes altered — shape our political state of mind. Recall the case of Parkland shooting survivor and gun control advocate Emma Gonzalez, who at one moment was being compared to Joan of Arc, but in the next saw an image of herself tearing up a gun target Photoshopped into a fake picture of her ripping up the Constitution. "In one doctored moment," writes Fleishman, "she became both saint and sinner in our seething politics." I note that these sorts of manipulations have deep roots in the 20th century — such as an iconic work of art by Yves Klein that is part of the collection at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Los Angeles Times