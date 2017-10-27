Essential Arts & Culture: Vampire weekend, a Mexican masterpiece reemerges (sort of), the rising Academy museum

Music for Dracula. The very low profile of an 18th century Mexican masterpiece. Checking in with Renzo Piano’s Academy Museum. And a last stand for artists in the Arts District. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your artisanally crafted, gluten-free arts newsletter:

… and I’m busy preparing with repeat viewings of “Donnie Darko” and “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.” If you want something extra special, however, you can always swoop into the Segerstrom Center for the Arts this weekend, where Philip Glass and the Kronos Quartet will perform Glass’ original score for Bela Lugosi’s “Dracula” as the film screens. As Glass tells Times contributor Tim Greiving, “I think it’s pure gold.” Los Angeles Times

If you haven’t had enough Glass this Halloween weekend, the composer has rescored Jean Cocteau’s “La Belle et la Bete” as a classical opera. The 1946 film screens at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Saturday (with admission to the Ace’s Beastly Ball), Sunday and Tuesday (with a Halloween after-party and costume contest) with a live performance of the Philip Glass Ensemble conducted by Michael Riesman and featuring vocalists synched with actors in the movie. L.A. Opera

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Philip Glass, center, and the Kronos Quartet perform at a screening of Dracula in 2015. Philip Glass, center, and the Kronos Quartet perform at a screening of Dracula in 2015. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Plus, an exhibition in Hollywood looks at the history of Anton LaVey and L.A.’s very own Church of Satan. L.A. Weekly

This one sounds like it’s straight out of a Hollywood art thriller: a missing 18th century masterpiece, thought lost for more than century, has apparently been hanging somewhere in L.A. since the ’50s. Times art critic Christopher Knight chases down clues to where “Española,” a master work of the 18th century casta painting series by Miguel Cabrera, might be. Nobody seems to know. But a curator at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art has been receiving some pretty strange mail. Must-read. Los Angeles Times

LACMA A detail from Miguel Cabrera's "3. From Spaniard and Castiza, Spanish Girl," 1763. A detail from Miguel Cabrera's "3. From Spaniard and Castiza, Spanish Girl," 1763. (LACMA)

Some of the last few artist buildings in L.A.’s Arts District are facing rent hikes and evictions. I have a report on what this might imply for art in L.A.: “The case of the Arts District raises the question of whether Los Angeles will continue to be a city hospitable to the ad-hoc artist communities from which bubble up groundbreaking ideas that shift currents and shape movements. Think of those paradigm-shifting California light-and-space artists clustered in Venice Beach in the 1960s.” Los Angeles Times

Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times Artists place a sign protesting evictions in the Arts District outside of artist lofts on Seaton Street. Artists place a sign protesting evictions in the Arts District outside of artist lofts on Seaton Street. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne paid a visit to Renzo Piano’s in-progress Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will occupy the 1939 May Co. Building and feature a sci-fi looking, spherical theater. The building, he reports, will not reach some of Piano’s loftier architectural achievements, such as the Menil in Houston. But recent updates to the plan add up to a “design that seems more grounded, rational and sure of itself.” Los Angeles Times

Renzo Piano Building Workshop / Academy Museum A rendering of Renzo Piano's Academy Museum, due to open in 2019. A rendering of Renzo Piano's Academy Museum, due to open in 2019. (Renzo Piano Building Workshop / Academy Museum)

Speaking of museums, there are fresh renderings of Peter Zumthor’s proposed building for LACMA. Urbanize.LA

Times theater critic Charles McNulty says it’s worth it to brave traffic for the “wrenching new revival” of August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” at South Coast Repertory in Orange County. The play — set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1904 when “slavery is still a living memory” — isn’t the playwright’s best, reports McNulty. But “‘Gem of the Ocean’ exhorts us to meet the responsibility of truth that citizenship demands.” Los Angeles Times

Jordan Kubat / SCR Preston Butler III and L. Scott Caldwell in "Gem of the Ocean" at South Coast Repertory. Preston Butler III and L. Scott Caldwell in "Gem of the Ocean" at South Coast Repertory. (Jordan Kubat / SCR)

Also on McNulty’s theatrical docket: Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s country musical “Bright Star,” which just opened at the Ahmanson Theatre. The show, he writes, features some top-drawer performances — including lead Carmen Cusack, who has “just the right amount of vinegar.” But, the production, he writes, fails at the level of story: “As dramatists, Martin and Brickell fall readily into clichés.” Los Angeles Times

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times Carmen Cusack in "Bright Star," the Steve Martin-Edie Brickell musical. Carmen Cusack in "Bright Star," the Steve Martin-Edie Brickell musical. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A couple of recent concerts — the kickoff for the Santa Monica new music series Jacaranda and a performance led by French composer Pascale Criton at REDCAT — has Times classical music critic Mark Swed thinking about microtones (and the resonances they might have with climate change). Those in-between sounds that inhabit the spaces between the notes can alter perception. “After a while,” he writes, “what first seems out of tune eventually starts to sound right.” Los Angeles Times

Michael Owen Baker / Jacaranda Performers tackle Lou Harrison's "Varied Quintet" at the Jacaranda new music series. Performers tackle Lou Harrison's "Varied Quintet" at the Jacaranda new music series. (Michael Owen Baker / Jacaranda)

Swed also reports on how violinist Gidon Kremer, who has spent a lifetime championing the work of adventurous composers, was back at Disney Hall with a program that included a “most worthy” cause: the music of neglected Soviet composer Miecszyslaw Weinberg. At the baton was rising conductor Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla. The show, writes Swed, “was yet one more highlight of a highlight-overloaded L.A. Phil year.” Los Angeles Times