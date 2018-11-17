Essential Arts & Culture: An orchestra’s political lesson, Hockney sets a record, Dickens refreshed

The West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, which is made up of Israeli and Palestinian musicians, made its L.A. debut at Disney Hall. Times classical music critic Mark Swed describes an extraordinary event: “The state of the Middle East can be summed up as a region where no country that has supplied these incredible musicians will allow the Divan to play, because the orchestra also includes the other. Were diplomats and peacemakers tuned in, they might make concerts by the Divan a condition of foreign aid, sanctions and talks.” Los Angeles Times