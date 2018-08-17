Essential Arts & Culture: YOLA's new Inglewood home, art inspired by destruction, a design controversy

When Gustavo Dudamel was appointed musical director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 2007, one of his priorities was establishing music programs for underserved communities. Since then, his Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) has gone on to travel the world. Now it is getting a new home in Inglewood designed by Frank Gehry. “Not only will it be a way to produce an unprecedented ethnically diverse new generation of musicians,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed, “but it also promises to be a new model for ways a cultural institution can serve a community.” Los Angeles Times