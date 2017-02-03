Essential Arts & Culture: 'Zoot Suit' anew, art and the travel ban, Jimmie Durham's timely sculptures

A still from "La Poursuite du Bonheur [The Pursuit of Happiness]," 2003. (Jimmie Durham / kurimanzutto)

Art, theater, music and performance that resonate with this tumultuous moment in world history. A still from "Stoning the Refrigerator," 1996, by Jimmie Durham, on view at the Hammer Museum. A new retrospective at the Hammer Museum of Arkansas-born artist Jimmie Durham (who claims Cherokee heritage) couldn't be better timed, writes Times art critic Christopher Knight, "given deplorable declarations of American xenophobia now splashed across newspaper front pages." Durham's work — visceral assemblages that combine "cheekiness and humility" — hasn't been shown in a significant way in the U.S. for two decades. But his art, Knight says, "speaks with a voice that is otherwise only heard in American life at times of profound crisis." Los Angeles Times Art, architecture and the travel ban Protesters gather in front of the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX over the weekend. Fallon / For The Times) Airports around the country, including LAX, became sites of protest in the wake of Donald Trump’s travel ban. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne looked at how the design infrastructure of these ports of entry served as curious stages for acts of civil disobedience. “Airports,” he writes, “are conveners for the kind of cosmopolitanism and multiculturalism that Trump’s nativist, ‘America first’ rhetoric has put squarely in the cross-hairs.” Los Angeles Times I wrote about how artists and arts institutions are being affected by the travel ban. As artists poured into LAX to protest, organizations around Los Angeles are bracing themselves for a chill on cultural exchange. In an impassioned statement on the travel ban, James Cuno, president of the J. Tamika Katon-Donegal performs one of the acts in "E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many, One," presented by Artists Rise Up Los Angeles at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood. Times culture writer Jessica Gelt reported on a group of artists wielding their art as protest: the activist theater group Artists Rise Up Los Angeles, which was formed by producer and director Sue Hamilton in the wake of the 2016 election. In a performance that incorporated song, dance, spoken word and poetry earlier this week, the troupe took on some of the political issues of our age. "One can imagine these shows," writes Gelt, "beginning to resemble the famously lewd, satirical and politically subversive cabarets of Weimar Berlin." Los Angeles Times Plus, Oscar-nominated Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi, of "The Salesman," has announced he won't attend the Academy Awards in protest of the ban, even if an exception were made for him. Times film and culture writer Jeffrey Fleishman, who has served as foreign correspondent in Iran, uses the news as a jumping-off point to explore his journeys through the region, and the issue of art in an era of divisive politics. Make this a must-read. Los Angeles Times "False Roots," 2016, by Sanaz Khosravi at the Craft and Folk Art Museum. In a performance that incorporated song, dance, spoken word and poetry earlier this week, the troupe took on some of the political issues of our age. “One can imagine these shows,” writes Gelt, “beginning to resemble the famously lewd, satirical and politically subversive cabarets of Weimar Berlin.” Los Angeles Times Plus, Oscar-nominated Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi, of “The Salesman,” has announced he won’t attend the Academy Awards in protest of the ban, even if an exception were made for him. Times film and culture writer Jeffrey Fleishman, who has served as foreign correspondent in Iran, uses the news as a jumping-off point to explore his journeys through the region, and the issue of art in an era of divisive politics. Make this a must-read. Los Angeles Times "False Roots," 2016, by Sanaz Khosravi at the Craft and Folk Art Museum. Sanaz Khosravi "False Roots," 2016, by Sanaz Khosravi at the Craft and Folk Art Museum. Meanwhile, The Times' Deborah Vankin pays a visit to the exhibition "Focus Iran 2: Contemporary Photography and Video," at the Craft and Folk Art Museum in Los Angeles — a juried biennial organized by the nonprofit Farhang Foundation. "We wanted to show different aspects of Iran than what's typically covered in mainstream media," director Alireza Rex Ardekani tells Vankin. "The more people know about a particular culture, and understand it, the less fear they will have about it." Los Angeles Times The return of 'Zoot Suit' Demian Bichir as El Pachuco in the revival of "Zoot Suit" at the Mark Taper Forum. In the role of the mythical character of El Pachuco: Oscar-nominated actor Demian Bichir. The Times' Daryl H. Miller sat down with Bichir to discuss his approach to this otherworldly character. El Pachuco, says Bichir, is "a wise man, a wizard, a shaman. He's good and he's bad and he's hideous and virtuous and he's profane and reverential. He's a trickster, a joker; he's life and death." Los Angeles Times Luis Valdez, front, with the cast of the 1978 production of "Zoot Suit" at the Mark Taper Forum. (Jay Thompson) Plus: Times contributor Sylvie Drake speaks with Valdez, who talks about the childhood inspirations that drew him to theater, the roots of El Teatro Campesino, the roving theater troupe he established in the heady days of the farmworker movement, and the play that brought him international fame: “Zoot Suit.” His early work, writes Drake, represented a “combustion of raw energy, defiance, irony and joy.” Los Angeles Times