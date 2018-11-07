L.A.’s air raid sirens are blaring this week. Why composer Lawrence English says you should listen

At sunset Friday, roughly two dozen spectators are gathered for the premiere of “Seirá” at one of the sirens: a yellow Federal Signal SD-10 at the corner of Spring and Temple streets near City Hall. It’s one of the half a dozen points around the city where the broadcasts can be heard. At 5:59 p.m., right as the sun begins to set, barely perceptible tones emerge from the siren and bathe the corner in sound. At its base, the rapt crowd stands motionless.