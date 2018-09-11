Commentary: Critics say a San Diego museum's Postmodern entry should be preserved. But why keep what doesn't work?

The Mosher Drew structures were exactly the sort of rigid International Style Modernism that Venturi — who is known for conceiving the oft-recited architectural dictum “less is bore” — has spent his career rebelling against. When Venturi and Scott Brown landed in La Jolla in the 1990s — after a 1992 name change for the institution to the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego, and later, MCASD La Jolla after the 2007 opening of a downtown San Diego location — the first thing they did was scrap the Mosher Drew portico. They wrapped a portion of the building in an arched facade and chipped away at the 1950s structure, restoring (in a way) the arched sun porch of Gill’s original Scripps house. This, they framed with pergolas composed of bold, Doric columns.