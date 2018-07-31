Museum of Contemporary Art appoints MoMA curator Klaus Biesenbach as new director

In February, painter Mark Grotjahn, who sits on the MOCA board, declined to be honored at the museum’s annual gala citing a historical lack of diversity among the gala’s honorees. (Past recipients have included Ed Ruscha, John Baldessari and Jeff Koons.) “Since the day you extended your invitation to me, our country and the world have changed in ways that were difficult to anticipate,” Grotjahn said in a note to the board of trustees. “There is a new urgency to change the power dynamic and we have an opportunity to do so."