Why artist Rafa Esparza led a surreal art parade through the heart of L.A.'s fashion district

One day I bumped into a friend there at Santee Alley — a friend I only ever see at a nightclub. And it was like, “Ohhh.” This is where a lot of us shop for our looks because it’s cheap and because it’s great fashion. And that’s where the idea came from. So many people who are thinking about fashion [and] who are queer have a specific relationship to the callejones [arcades]. And what’s great about the Alley is seeing the people there, what they wear. A lot of the materials we used were made from materials pulled from the callejones.