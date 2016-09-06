Roundup: Bob Ross' hair, 'We are all Banksy,' Steak Sinatra, a film about Ed Ruscha

Bob Ross’s hair. Brexit blues hit the art world. Burning the London landscape. Plus: A digital arts keeper reaches adulthood, an Ed Ruscha mini-movie, Steak Sinatra, turmoil at a Northwest arts college, and trying to determine, once and for all, who is Banksy? Here’s the Roundup:

— Bob Ross had a perm. He was also a control freak. NPR

— Martin Roth, the German-born director of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, is leaving the museum — and England — over his disillusionment with the Brexit vote. The Guardian

— The Pacific Northwest College of Art in Oregon has suddenly cancelled its critical-theory master’s program, raising questions about whether the shutdown was financially motivated or was intended to quell staff protests. Hyperallergic

— And a Düsseldorf art space has cancelled its exhibition of work by German artist Christoph Büchel because the artist’s proposals were getting too complicated. Not the first time a project by Herr Büchel has hit the skids because the artist’s ideas were, um, cray. The Art Newspaper

— Wells Fargo apologizes for implying that art isn’t a real job in a new ad campaign. We all know working for Jeff Koons is rilly rilly real. Playbill

— A British investigative journalist believes musician Robert “3D” Del Naja of Massive Attack is Banksy. Because British investigative journalists appear not to have enough to investigate. Del Naja, in the meantime, responds by saying, “We are all Banksy.” Daily Mail, Artnet

— Rhizome, the digital art chronicler, preserver and guardian, turns 20. ARTnews

— Burning the London skyline in the name of art. New York Times

A model of London's 17th century skyline burns after it was set alight in a dramatic retelling of the story of the Great Fire of London. John Phillips / Getty Images A model of London's 17th century skyline burns after it was set alight in a dramatic retelling of the story of the Great Fire of London. A model of London's 17th century skyline burns after it was set alight in a dramatic retelling of the story of the Great Fire of London. (John Phillips / Getty Images)

— Big, bigger, biggest: An 11,500-acre art center in Montana. Hyperallergic

— A long list of photo book reviews in alphabetical order. This is so organized. Conscientious

— “What I find interesting about photography from this period is that it can’t help capturing certain aspects that painters would perhaps leave out or control in some way: a ragged path and variably focused blend of trees and rocks; a clothes line outside a building … as well as the unintended blur of a passerby or horse-drawn carriage.” A Q&A with the Getty curator Karen Hellman, on an exhibition of photographs at the Getty that looks at the art’s 19th century roots. Aperture

— A group of female artists reflect on participating in Kim Schoenstadt’s “Now Be Here,” the portrait session involving 700-plus women at Hauser Wirth & Schimmel. KCET Artbound

Hundreds of female artists pose for a group portrait in the courtyard of Hauser Wirth & Schimmel. Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times Hundreds of female artists pose for a group portrait in the courtyard of Hauser Wirth & Schimmel. Hundreds of female artists pose for a group portrait in the courtyard of Hauser Wirth & Schimmel. (Carolina A. Miranda / Los Angeles Times)

— “At what point do we see him in bed, not with Kim or Caitlyn, but merely that avatar of cultural narcissism himself, Donald Trump?” In the wake of Kanye West’s two-day sculpture show at Blum & Poe, arts writer Ezhra Jean Black takes on the man and his artistic intentions. Artillery

— The Art Institute of Chicago has named Ann Goldstein, formerly of the Museum of Contemporary Art here in Los Angeles, to the post of deputy director. Chicago Tribune

— Steak Sinatra and the Flintstones: L.A. has a new museum devoted to the city’s Italian American history. Los Angeles County Museum on Fire