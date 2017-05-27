Sculpture of a gallows by L.A. artist in Minneapolis may be removed after Native American outcry

A sculpture of a gallows by Los Angeles artist Sam Durant will likely be removed from the sculpture garden at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis after generating protests among local Native American communities.

The piece, titled “Scaffold,” was set to debut in the museum’s sculpture garden next week. The two-story high structure is a composite of various gallows used in prominent government executions, including that of 38 Dakota Indians in Mankato, Minn., during the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. It was the largest mass execution in U.S. history.

On Saturday, Walker Art Center Executive Director Olga Viso posted a statement to social media that said “the best way to move forward is to have ‘Scaffold’ dismantled in some manner and to listen and learn from the Elders.”

“Prompted by the outpouring of community feedback, the artist Sam Durant is open to many outcomes including the removal of the sculpture,” she wrote. “He has told me, ‘It’s just wood and metal — nothing compared to the lives and histories of the Dakota people.’ ”

Protesters said the sculpture trivialized the deaths of their ancestors.

“We have to realize that 1862 was not that long ago,” Sasha Houston Brown, who is Dakota, told Alicia Eler of the Minneapolis Star Tribune at a protest on Friday. “I think it should publicly be taken down so we can see it come down. It’s really traumatizing for our people to look at that and have it just appear without any warning or idea that they were doing this. And it’s not art to us.”

When the museum’s statement about dismantling the piece was announced Saturday, the news was welcomed by protesters.

Graci Horne is an artist who is Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota and Hunkpapa Dakota whose ancestor was killed in 1862. “It’s a small victory,” she told the Star Tribune. “It happened so fast. We were prepared to be in a marathon with this.”

Durant, who is based in Los Angeles, could not be reached for comment. But “Scaffold” is not the first time he has engaged aspects of struggle and violence in U.S. history in his work.

Three years ago, his large-scale installation “Proposal for White and Indian Dead Monument Transpositions, Washington, D.C.,” from 2005, was shown at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The piece examined the ways in which the dead of the so-called Indian wars — both Native Americans and white settlers — have been memorialized.

A recent exhibition at Blum & Poe, the gallery that represents Durant in Culver City, was partly inspired by the history of slavery in the pre-Revolution U.S. The artist’s wall piece “End White Supremacy,” from 2008, is currently on view in the courtyard of the Hammer Museum in Westwood.

