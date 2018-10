It started as a one-shot publication — 20 years later X-TRA magazine is celebrating two decades of art

“Office” has been one of the many quirks of X-TRA. There is also its slightly off anniversary year. The intent had been to celebrate with the launch of Volume 20 in the magazine’s 20th year, which would have been 2017 — but due to the idiosyncrasies of production (namely, the fact that the earliest issues didn’t always go out on schedule), most of the Volume 20 issues have landed in 2018. Close enough for a 20th anniversary.