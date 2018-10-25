Review: In a clear-eyed way, 'The Price of Everything' shows how the art world's financial sausage is made

“The Price of Everything” covers auctions and art fairs. It features artists who were hot, only to fall out of fashion. (Cue Larry Poons painting in a wintry barn-studio.) And it captures market darlings such as Jeff Koons, who manages to keep a straight face while explaining that it is he who makes his work — as he stands before a room full of assistants making his paintings: “Well, I am in a way physically doing it, but it’s physically through all these systems.”