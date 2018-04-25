Photographer Laura Aguilar, chronicler of the body and Chicano identity, dies at 58

Laura Aguilar, a Los Angeles photographer renowned for capturing the denizens of a working-class Eastside lesbian bar in the 1990s and for employing her nude body in desert landscapes in sculptural ways, died early Wednesday at a nursing home in Long Beach. She was 58.
"She died in peace having spent her last day with many loving visitors," said Sybil Venegas, an independent curator and friend who helped manage the artist's affairs toward the end of her life. Aguilar had long contended with diabetes and was suffering from end-stage renal failure at her death
Aguilar recently was the subject of a career retrospective, "Laura Aguilar: Show and Tell," at the Vincent Price Art Museum in Monterey Park, and her photography appeared last year in the two-part exhibition "Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A." The shows, part of the Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA series of exhibitions, helped resuscitate her profile at a time when her health had begun to decline.
In her review of "Show and Tell" for this paper, Leah Ollman described the show as "one of the revelations brought forth by Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA."
Aguilar, stated Ollman, took the medium of photography — which had democratized portraiture — and pushed it forward "by turning her lens toward photographically under-represented subjects like herself: Latina, lesbian, large-bodied."
The artist, a fifth-generation Angelena, was born in San Gabriel in 1959 and lived for much of her adult life in nearby Rosemead, in a clapboard bungalow built by her great-grandfather.
She came to photography in junior high through her late brother, John Lee Aguilar. In it, Laura — who contended with issues of dyslexia and depression — not only found an outlet, she found an unflagging passion, a way to communicate when words may have failed her.
Photography, she stated in a 2014 oral history for the Chicano Studies Research Center at UCLA, "became my escape."
Aguilar photographed Chicano artists for Day of the Dead, recorded the lives and accomplishments of Latina lesbians of all social classes and featured the body in singular ways, including, in the 1990s, her own corpulent form, which she employed as an ethereal prop in photographs of Southwestern landscapes.
Over the course of her career, Aguilar's images were featured in exhibitions at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Hammer Museum, Artpace in San Antonio and the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York. In 1993, her photography was included in the Aperto section of the Venice Biennale.
She is survived by a nephew, Michael Aguilar.
A full obituary will be published later today.
