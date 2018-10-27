The week ahead at SoCal museums, Oct. 28-Nov. 4: 'The Renaissance Nude' at the Getty and more

MUSEUMS
Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.). Compiled by Matt Cooper.
Openings
The National Geographic Photo Ark Images of animal species living in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries around the world. Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City. Now open; ends Jan. 13. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 403-3000.
Untitled (Question) Reinstallation of L.A.-based artist Barbara Kruger’s politically charged 1990 outdoor mural. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Now on view; ends Nov. 2020. (213) 626-6222.
Rauschenberg: The 1/4 Mile Exhibition of the pioneering artist’s quarter-mile-long assemblage of 190 panels incorporating photographs, textiles, etc., plus everyday objects (opens Sun.; ends June 9). Also on display: Merce Cunningham, Clouds and Screens, a salute to the acclaimed choreographer that includes immersive video installations created by Charles Atlas and Andy Warhol (opens Sun.; ends March 31). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
The Renaissance Nude Works by da Vinci, Raphael, Michelangelo, Dürer and others. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Opens Tue.; ends Jan. 27. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300.
Underworld: Imagining the Afterlife A monumental funerary vessel and other objects from Greece and southern Italy featuring depictions of the afterlife. The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Opens Wed.; ends March 18. Closed Tue. Free; advanced tickets required. (310) 440-7300.
Out of Character: Self-Imaging Through Narrative USC Roski School of Art and Design presents this exhibition of works by contemporary artists. Gayle and Ed Roski Master of Fine Arts Gallery, 3001 S. Flower St., L.A. Opens Thu.; ends Nov. 14. Closed Mon.-Tue. (213) 821-1290.
AxS Festival: City as Wunderkammer Presented by Fulcrum Arts, this multi-venue exploration of the intersection of art and science includes exhibitions, performances and educational programming. Various locations, Pasadena and surrounding communities. Starts Fri.; ends Nov. 11. Most events, free. www.axsfestival.org.
Office Hours 2018 Works by local artists. The Main Museum, 114 W 4th St., L.A. Opens Fri.; ends Nov. 18. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 986-8500.
Shoreline Project Part of Laguna Art Museum’s sixth-annual Art & Nature festival, this site-specific work by sculptor Elizabeth Turk features 1,000 volunteer performers wielding LED-illuminated umbrellas. Laguna Beach, main beach, 107 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Sat., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. (949) 494-8971.
Also recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. (L.O.) AMOCA, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.