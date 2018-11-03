The week ahead at SoCal museums, Nov. 4-11: Laura Owens, Zoe Leonard and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).

Openings

A Collection of Rarities Works by contemporary surrealist painter Kevin Sloan. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at The Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. Opens Thu.; ends Feb. 17. Closed Mon.-Tue. $6 suggested donation. (805) 405-5240.

Legends of Los Angeles Features 12 famous race cars built in and around Southern California, plus related artifacts and a 180-degree panoramic video. The Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sat.; ends Dec. 1. Open 7 days. $7-$15. (323) 930-2277.

Rituals of Labor and Engagement: Carolina Caycedo and Mario Ybarra Jr. New works inspired by the Huntington’s text and art collections and botanical gardens. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Opens Sat.; ends Feb. 25. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100.

Laura Owens A retrospective of works by the L.A.-based painter. Also on display: Zoe Leonard: Survey featuring photographs and sculptures by the New York-based artist. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA , 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Opens next Sun.; ends March 25. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to MOCA; jurors and children under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222.

Also recommended