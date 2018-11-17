The week ahead at SoCal museums, Nov. 18-25: 'Outliers and American Vanguard Art' at LACMA and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.). Compiled by Matt Cooper.
Openings
One Day at a Time: Kahlil Joseph’s Fly Paper Companion exhibit to MOCA Grand Avenue’s “One Day at a Time: Manny Farber and Termite Art” features Joseph’s 2017 film “Fly Paper.” MOCA Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Now open; ends Feb. 24. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 289-5223.
Outliers and American Vanguard Art Major exhibition with more than 250 pieces explores the intersection of avant-garde art with folk art and works by self-taught artists from the early 20th century to the present. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends March 17. Closed Wed., Thanksgiving Day. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
Venice: Real and Imagined Watercolors, etchings, lithographs, etc., illustrate Venice, Italy’s place in history and culture. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Now open; ends Mar. 11. Closed Tue., Thanksgiving Day. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100.
Also recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. (L.O.) AMOCA, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20. $5, $7; 12 and under, free. (909) 865-3146.