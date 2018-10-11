Weekend Picks for Oct. 11-14: Festival of Disruption, American Contemporary Ballet and more

Lots to do and so little time this weekend, but if you’re interested: David Lynch does his disruption thing again, American Contemporary Ballet gets down and dirty, and three music greats take turns playing with the L.A. Phil. Also, the Los Angeles LGBT Center hosts a pair of noteworthy shows, ArtNight returns to Pasadena, and a Broadway great is back on the boards in Cerritos.

Lynch disruptive in DTLA

Graces Jones, Amber Tamblyn , Francis Ford Coppola and RZA are among the cavalcade of creative types taking part in a new edition of David Lynch’s fourth-annual Festival of Disruption. Hosted and curated by the “Mulholland Drive” filmmaker, this two-day, multidisciplinary arts event features separate day and evening sessions that include screenings, live music, readings, Q&As and more. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $55, $65; passes, $109-$999. www.festivalofdisruption.com

ACB goes to hell and back

American Contemporary Ballet offers up a double bill that features an encore of “Inferno,” artistic director Lincoln Jones and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Charles Wuorinen’s Dante-inspired work. Also on tap: The saucy new Jones-Wuorinen collaboration “Burlesque.” American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; other dates through Oct. 31. $45-$90; opening night only, $200-$500. www.acbdances.com

American Contemporary Ballet will have an encore of the dance work "Inferno" as part of a double bill at its DTLA performance space. Jared Zagha

‘Sell,’ ‘Don’t Tell’ at LGBT Center

Writer-performer Sarah Jones is back in a return engagement of “Sell/Buy/Date.” The “Bridge & Tunnel” actress portrays different characters impacted by the sex industry in this fact-based solo drama. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. The Los Angeles LGBT Center, Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov. 3. $20-$75; opening night only, $150. www.lalgbtcenter.org

Also at the Renberg, it’s an all-new “Don’t Tell My Mother!” Vincent Rodriguez III (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) headlines the storytelling series’ annual coming-out show/benefit that also features comics Janine Brito and Emma Willman, podcaster Gaby Dunn and host Nikki Levy. The Los Angeles LGBT Center, Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday. $20. www.dtmm-show.com

Vincent Rodriguez III is one of the performers slated for a new edition of the storytelling series "Don't Tell My Mother!" Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times

Bird, Moby and Hancock with L.A. Phil

Three musical luminaries, each outstanding in his field — indie singer-songwriter Andrew Bird , electronic star Moby and jazz great Herbie Hancock, in that order — share the stage with Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil in separate, sequential concerts. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. $49-$131. www.laphil.com

Techno musician Moby performs with the L.A. Phil on Friday. Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times

ArtNight rides again

The wheels on the free shuttle buses go ’round and ’round, all through the town, to the various local venues, museums and other cultural institutions participating in a new edition of the biennial ArtNight Pasadena. Performers include Pasadena Symphony, Pennington Dance Group, Parson’s Nose Theater, Piano Spheres’ Vicki Ray and many others. And yes, there will be food trucks. Various locations, Old Town Pasadena. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Free. www.artnightpasadena.org

Pianist Vicki Ray is among the artists taking part in a new edition of ArtNight Pasadena. Michael Robinson Chávez / Los Angeles Times

Gaines hoofs it to ‘42nd Street’