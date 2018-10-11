Weekend Picks for Oct. 11-14: Festival of Disruption, American Contemporary Ballet and more

Lots to do and so little time this weekend, but if you’re interested: David Lynch does his disruption thing again, American Contemporary Ballet gets down and dirty, and three music greats take turns playing with the L.A. Phil. Also, the Los Angeles LGBT Center hosts a pair of noteworthy shows, ArtNight returns to Pasadena, and a Broadway great is back on the boards in Cerritos.
Lynch disruptive in DTLA
Graces Jones,
ACB goes to hell and back
American Contemporary Ballet offers up a double bill that features an encore of “Inferno,” artistic director Lincoln Jones and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Charles Wuorinen’s Dante-inspired work. Also on tap: The saucy new Jones-Wuorinen collaboration “Burlesque.” American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; other dates through Oct. 31. $45-$90; opening night only, $200-$500. www.acbdances.com
‘Sell,’ ‘Don’t Tell’ at LGBT Center
Writer-performer Sarah Jones is back in a return engagement of “Sell/Buy/Date.” The “Bridge & Tunnel” actress portrays different characters impacted by the sex industry in this fact-based solo drama. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. The Los Angeles LGBT Center, Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov. 3. $20-$75; opening night only, $150. www.lalgbtcenter.org
Also at the Renberg, it’s an all-new “Don’t Tell My Mother!” Vincent Rodriguez III (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) headlines the storytelling series’ annual coming-out show/benefit that also features comics Janine Brito and Emma Willman, podcaster Gaby Dunn and host Nikki Levy. The Los Angeles LGBT Center, Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday. $20. www.dtmm-show.com
Bird,
Moby and Hancock with L.A. Phil
Three musical luminaries, each outstanding in his field — indie singer-songwriter
ArtNight rides again
The wheels on the free shuttle buses go ’round and ’round, all through the town, to the various local venues, museums and other cultural institutions participating in a new edition of the biennial ArtNight Pasadena. Performers include Pasadena Symphony, Pennington Dance Group, Parson’s Nose Theater, Piano Spheres’ Vicki Ray and many others. And yes, there will be food trucks. Various locations, Old Town Pasadena. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Free. www.artnightpasadena.org
Gaines hoofs it to ‘42nd Street’
“Phantom of the Opera’s” Davis Gaines stars as Broadway-or-bust theater impresario Julian Marsh in 3-D Theatrical’s staging of “42nd Street,” the tap-happy, Tony-winning adaptation of the 1933 Busby Berkeley backstage musical. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 28. $45-$85. www.cerritoscenter.com