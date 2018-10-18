Weekend Picks for Oct. 18-21: 'Woman in Black,' Mariinsky Orchestra and more

Fall is filling up with pick-worthy performances, including a spooky thriller from London’s West End, the return of a powerhouse Russian orchestra, and not one but two chances to enjoy traditional Mexican dance. Also, an alt-rock icon steps up to a larger space, two distinct theatrical productions come to town for one weekend only, and another local symphony launches its latest season.
‘Woman in Black’ haunts Pasadena Playhouse
The night is dark and full of terrors for a young lawyer visiting a remote mansion in Stephen Mallatratt’s “The Woman in Black.” Director Robin Herford remounts his hit West End staging of this supernatural thriller based on Susan Hill’s novel. The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov. 11. $25 and up. www.PasadenaPlayhouse.org
Mariinsky Orchestra in the OC
The Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents maestro Valery Gergiev and his mighty Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra in a program that includes Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and Violin Concerto featuring violinist Kristóf Baráti. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $48 and up. www.PhilharmonicSociety.org. (Also at the Soraya in Northridge, Thursday, Oct. 25)
A feast of folklórico
Traditional Mexican dance abounds around SoCal this weekend. And that includes Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández in a wide-ranging program celebrating the distinct dance styles of the many regions of our neighbor to the south. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday. $28-$50. www.luckmanarts.org. Elsewhere, Pacífico Dance Company will perform a festive, family-friendly concert. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 11 a.m. Saturday. $5. www.thebroadstage.org
Alt-rock’s Cave goes big
Nick Cave will bring the doom and gloom as this debonair purveyor of apocalyptic alt-rock and his band the Bad Seeds hold court in the cavernous confines of the venue formerly known as the “Fabulous Forum.” Brooklyn-based ambient pop group Cigarettes After Sex opens the show. The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. 7 p.m. Sunday. $19.50 and up. www.ticketmaster.com
‘Barber Shop’ at Royce Hall, ‘Creation’ at REDCAT
Other noteworthy theatrical productions on local stages this weekend include Nigerian playwright Inua Ellams’ “The Barber Shop Chronicles,” presented by CAP UCLA. UCLA Freud Playhouse, 405 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $29-$59. www.cap.ucla.edu. And in DTLA, there’s British-German collective Gob Squad’s Oscar Wilde-inspired, multimedia-enhanced work “Creation (Pictures for Dorian).” REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $20-$30. www.redcat.org
Tuning up in Pasadena
Music director David Lockington and the Pasadena Symphony are joined by the Donald Brinegar Singers, the JPL Chorus and guest vocalists for a season opener that includes Mozart’s Requiem, Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 3 and Elgar’s Introduction & Allegro. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. $35 and up. www.pasadenasymphony-pops.org
You know, for kids…
The Norton Simon Museum’s Fall Family Festival is a jam-packed and totally child-friendly event featuring live music and dance, plus interactive gallery tours, musical-instrument demonstrations, a dance workshop and all kinds of hands-on art and crafts. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free with museum admission: $12, $15; free for members, students with I.D., and 18 and under. www.nortonsimon.org