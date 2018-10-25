Weekend Picks for Oct. 25-28: 'La Traviata,' Sa Dance Company and more

“Bernstein @ 100,” the yearlong celebration of the late, great composer-conductor’s centenary, continues courtesy of Pacific Symphony. Here, the orchestra is joined by Pacific Chorale and special guests for Bernstein’s “Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium),” “Chichester Psalms,” selections from “West Side Story” and much, much more. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $25 and up. www.PacificSymphony.org