Weekend Picks for Nov. 1-4: Dia de los Muertos, Morrissey and more

From the Hindenburg disaster to A-bomb tests in the Pacific to the cloning of Dolly the Sheep, the rise of technology over the last century is charted in Long Beach Opera’s presentation of “Three Tales,” minimalist composer Steve Reich and video artist Beryl Korot’s mashup of opera and documentary. And be sure to read The Times’ conversation with Reich. Scottish Rite Event Center, Ernest Borgnine Theater, 855 Elm Ave, Long Beach. 6 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $49-$110. www.longbeachopera.org