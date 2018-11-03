How virtual art appearing along the L.A. River tackles gentrification, immigration and environmental issues

The artist Beatriz Cortez, 28, installed twin sculptures at the Hammer Museum and in Glassell Park. Tzolk’in, an aluminum pyramid that reimagines an ancient Mayan agricultural calendar, will be removed from its site at Bowtie project on the L.A. river in the coming weeks, but its virtual counterpart will live on in the app. According to Cortez, working in virtual reality allowed her to consider warped chronologies and simultaneity. In another iteration, Cortez placed Tzolk’in in Parque Viveros, Mexico, marking the site where, in May 2018, Claudia Gómez González was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol Agent while attempting to cross the Rio Grande river.