Review: Alex Jackson’s paintings urge viewers to unlearn the underpinnings of art education

Jackson takes the idea of the grid further in the painting “Untitled,” which resembles a periodic table of objects, most of which appear to be rocks. Embedded in this grid is a face, likely of African derivation, superimposed on a map of an unspecified territory. The face has been gridded as if incised, rendering its contours like a topographic map. The painting reflects on how organic forms — rocks, land, or people — are classified, divided and apportioned.