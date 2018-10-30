Calder's black steel meets the white cube at a new exhibition at Hauser & Wirth

The exhibition’s title comes from a 1963 essay by novelist James Jones, who noted that Calder’s sculptures “are able to fill a given space without occupying it,” through their juxtapositions of solid and void. Standing before one of Calder’s monumental public sculptures, “Jones suggested he was terrified to walk through it because he didn't know where he would come out on the other side, spiritually not physically,” says Alexander S.C. Rower, founder and president of the Calder Foundation, and also the artist’s grandson. “He felt that energy that Calder presents.”