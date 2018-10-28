Review: Jacob Jonas explored the tumult of human nature and the environment in a sublime performance

In the piece, Jonas’ partner and co-founder of JJTC, Jill Wilson, is a muse and object of manipulation for four male dancers. Jacob “Kujo” Lyons sculpts her like Pygmalion perfecting his ideal woman, Mike Tyus drags her across the floor and Jonas himself lifts her as if she were a piece of furniture. Ultimately, Wilson is the dance’s redeeming quality, uncannily finding the inner strength to push away would-be suitors, contort herself into magnificent geometries or dash like quicksilver into the openings of Lamonte Goode’s arms.