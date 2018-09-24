Review: 'Living With Clay' means what it says, bed, table and all

The focus and breadth of the collections are hinted at by a thoughtful sampling of roughly 20 pieces from each. The mix overall is largely stellar. To give a sense of the spaces these sculptures and their owners share, curator Rody N. López has wedded the cabinet of curiosities to the period room. Other than a brief introduction at the entrance to the Begovich Gallery, there is no text on the walls. The didactics are all experiential. A wall-sized photo mural sets the scene in each of the six discrete sections, and select furnishings and sculptures from the pictured room appear again in the gallery. The texture and sensibility of each environment, spilled into our own, become that much more real.