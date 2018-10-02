Review: Max Jansons paints impossible blossoms with electrifying energy at There-There gallery

Max Jansons’ paintings of flower-filled vases look nothing like his paintings of isosceles triangles or his solitary painting of a sharp-angled line that changes color as it ricochets around the picture plane. Each, in fact, seems to be a world unto itself, a place apart from business as usual where the artist goes to get away from it all and discover what painting can do when left to its own devices: color, shape and brushstrokes.